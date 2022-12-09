Lost Love in Times

Not Available

Feng Qingchen is a sorceress of Mingyi Tower, the secret organisation tasked with protecting the royal family. Yuan Ling is a prince from Western Wei, a ruling kingdom during the Northern and Southern Dynasties. Yuan Zhan, the seventh prince, is Yuan Ling’s biggest competitor in both power and love. After getting to know each other, Feng Qingchen is impressed by Yuan Ling’s abilities and suppresses her feelings for the sake of seeing him ascend his rightful position. Despite Qingchen’s contributions to the kingdom, the court is vehemently against Yuan Ling marrying a woman who dabbles in black magic. Yuan Zhan launches a coup on the day of the wedding ceremony, and Qingchen uses her powers to reset the universe in an effort to prevent further bloodshed. Will Qingchen succeed to heal the rift between Yuan Ling and Yuan Zhan? Will Yuan Ling and Yuan Zhan be able to join hands and overthrow the corrupt officials, and eventually return peace to the land? Will the love between Qingchen and Yuan Ling prevail?