Lost Treasure Hunters

They're real-life Indiana Joneses -- but for profit rather than posterity. In this series, prospector Sam Speerstra and his team of treasure hunters investigate the clues left by ancient civilizations, then go in search of long-lost riches. Their work begins in an ancient Indian city believed to have been the source of some of the world's most valuable diamonds, including the Hope diamond. Legend has it that the diamond mines of Golconda were depleted 250 years ago, but Speerstra believes the area is still rich with gems. He has dedicated his life to finding them, and this is his final chance, for the impending construction of a dam will soon erase the mines from the Indian landscape.