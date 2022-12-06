Lost Universe

Not Available

400 years ago mankind advances to the stars. Researchers discovered Psychophysics, the application of mental power upon the laws of physics, and exceeded the speed of light for the first time in the 21st century. Mankind Inaugurates the Milky Way Union, and establishes the Universe Force to police it. Kain Blueriver, a mantle clad Psy-Blade wielding Trouble Contractor, and Canal, the hard hologram AI of the spaceship SwordBreaker are joined by the ex-detective Mily on there adventures throughout the Milky way. A fantastic Space Adventure by Hajime Kanzaka, the executive producer of The Slayers.