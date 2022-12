Not Available

Lotta på Liseberg, even called Allsång på Liseberg, is a Swedish sing-along show held at Stora scenen at the amusement park Liseberg in Gothenburg every Monday evening during the summers since 2004, hosted by Lotta Engberg and conducted by Curt-Eric Holmquist, the pianist. It is produced by Eyeworks. Since 2009 it's broadcast by TV4.