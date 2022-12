Not Available

Cho Won, brought up in a not so well off but lovely family, meek and amiable, is engaged after a quite short period of dating to Jung Soo, the son of Hang Ja Joo who has just returned to Korea after studying abroad, thanks to the two families’ intimate relationship, Slowly shamanic spirit approaches Cho Won, who, as a beautiful and talented graduate student, is awaiting a rosy future of marriage life with a smart bridegroom from a rich family.