The new audition program 'LOUD' will be airing on SBS, which wrote a new history of audition format tv shows with 'Kpop Star.' The new tv show plans to create two groups that will represent the two companies, JYP Entertainment and P NATION. Expectations are high as the synergy of the three companies - SBS, JYP, and P NATION - will create a powerhouse for a new audition program.