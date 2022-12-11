Love After School

Not Available

A love story often begins after a few jokes ... Hoo Se In and Bang Myung Rok are in moderation class. Myung Rok decides to play Se In, who ridicules himself in front of the whole class. They begin, after this incident, to approach and leave together. But Jo Ye Rin, in love with Myeong Rok, spreads a rumor about Se In, which causes him to leave Myung Rok. Five years later, Se In, still in love with him, decides to reconnect with Myung Rok. Can your relationship resume where you left off?