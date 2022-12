Not Available

Wako Taira is 31-years-old. She works part-time at a cinema close to her home. Her boyfriend is Fu-kun and they have lived together for 3 years. She has never thought of breaking up with her boyfriend, considering her age. One day, she meets high school student Yumeaki Iko. She can't resist him. Wako Taira has an affair with Yumeaki Iko.