Love and Hong Kong

Not Available

A new movie director attempts to make a documentary about a Japanese actress/model who is returning to her hometown of Hong Kong. He is seen struggling with his efforts to edit his film shoots while the audience gets to see his video segments. At times the actress is cooperative at other times she is really difficult. The audience is also introduced to the city of Hong Kong by way of the narrative of the documentary so far. Then suddenly the actress is kidnapped in front of the director while at a film shoot. At the same time, he encounters a strange woman who insists that he should know her. Both the director and strange woman then have their own stories to tell about what they have experienced. The strange Japanese woman has come to Hong Kong to meet with her date that she arranged on-line. The movie then proceeds to reveal a confounding amount of mysterious hints as to the many questions being raised as to what is going on.