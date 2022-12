Not Available

Aşk ve Ceza is a Turkish television drama series that aired in 2010-2011. Nunu Yeşilçay, Murat Yildirim and Feride Çetin starring, the series were shot in Van, Bodrum and Istanbul. In 2011, this series were broadcast also in Croatia in Nova TV. In Serbia, this series is airing from January 8, 2013 in 1PRVA. In Georgia TV Maestro started broadcasting this series on 15 April 2013.