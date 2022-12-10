Love and Redemption

Not Available

Legend has it that the god of battle saved heaven a 1000 years in the past in a deadly battle against the demon. Both fell from heaven and disappeared from the world. Chu Xuanji was born in the world without the six senses, making her quite clueless and inept. The Zanhua tournament is held within the Shaoyang sect, and leader Chu Lei has two daughters - his relied on eldest daughter Chu Linglong and youngest daughter Chu Xuanji, who is lazy and horrible in martial arts. When Yu Sifeng and Chu Xuanji happen to meet, they befriend each other. Yu Sifeng falls for Xuanji despite the harsh consequences he has to face, as students at Lize Palace are prohibited from falling in love. Four years later, Xuanji and Yu Sifeng meet again. Sifeng wears a mask because of a curse that can only be broken if he finds true love.