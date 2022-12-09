Not Available

For the modern dater, online profiles have become just as important as what you see in person. While swiping through hundreds of pages to find the perfect match, some have mastered the art of the selfie and the perfectly-written caption, but others are making bad choices that hurt their chances at finding love. Enter former What Not to Wear host and style expert, Clinton Kelly and online dating guru, Devyn Simone who help these women become their best self, inside and out and online in Love At First Swipe. The series is about identifying the mistakes people make online and then transforming their style and profiles. From oversexed photos to depressing status updates, these online dating profile disasters just aren't clicking.