Love Bites

A long long time ago, in a cafe quite close by, Ben asked Maryann out for coffee. You see, Ben liked Maryann and it seemed simple enough; "coffee" means "date", right? Unfortunately he also invited his best friend Phil, and that was the end of that. Maryann and Phil fell in love with each other and were "Couple of the Year" for two years running. Until Phil got tired of his job, his life, and his girlfriend and headed for browner pastures in Australia. When Maryann finally ran out of swear words, she found she still enjoyed Ben's company, and even stranger, that of his flatmate Richard....