The ‘Lam' family consists of 4 brothers and one sister with Yat Gong (Michael Tao) being the oldest, Sik Sui (Moses Chan) being the 3rd brother . The family lived opposite of them was the ‘Gei' family which consists the dad, the older sister Hoi Sum (Kenix Kwok), the middle sister Mei Lai (Bernice Liu) and the younger brother Chong Ming (Fred Cheng). Cheung Bik Fan (Anne Heung) and Yat Gong were formal partners but eventually broke up. The major plots of the story are the love story between Yat Gong, Hoi Sum, and Bik Fan, Hoi Sum's flower tea shop and the love between Mei Lai and Sik Sui. ----- Title: Love Bond, Blossoming Hearts, 心花放 Episodes: 30 Producer: Mui Siu Ching Broadcast network: TVB 2005-Feb-28 to 2005-Apr-08 Theme song: Blossoming Flowers (心花無限) by Moses Chan Insert song: The Truth (心裡話) by Michael Tao, Kenix Kwok, Moses Chan, and Bernice Liu