Pete is a handsome, tall, white-skin guy and is followed by a lot of girls. But Pete is gay and is usually bullied by friends. So one day, when Pete was bullied by his friends, Ae appears and helps him. Then Ae accidentally becomes the “bodyguard” of Pete. Of course, Pete falls in love with Ae, but he decided to keep that secret in his mind because Pete knows Ae is not gay like him.