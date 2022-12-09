Love Call Center

Not Available

Tokura Wataru works in Tokyo for a TV shopping program. After getting on the bad side of the show's charismatic presenter, "Antarctic Ice", he gets transferred to a rural call center. Waiting for him is Aoyama Kyoko, nicknamed the "queen of complaints" for her expert ability at handling unsatisfied customers. Unsettled by this call center that seems to have no regard for the rules, he begins working on a plan to return to the main office in Tokyo. Though at first he struggles in his new position he soon finds love in his work. --Tokyograph