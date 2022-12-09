Not Available

Love Cells

  • Fantasy
  • Romance
  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

Ma Dae-Chung is unemployed and hasn't dated in 9 years because his love cells/DNA are all dried up, hence his inability to date. He is tired of being single and decides it's time to start dating again. Ne Bi teaches Ma Dae-Chung about the a-z's of love. The drama will revolve around the love story of Ma Dae-Chung and Seo Rin. Adaption of a webtoon with the same title by Kim Myung-Hyun.

Cast

Park Seon-hoMa Dae-choong
Kim Yoo-jungNavi
Nam Ji-hyunSeo-rin
Baek Sung-hyunChun Ji Woon
Oh Gwang-rokSeo-rin's manager
Im Seul-ongPark Tae-joon

View Full Cast >

Images