Love contract

Not Available

hannel One 31 sends a romantic comedy drama. love promise by having a pair of Phra Nang Nike-Nithidol as Jetsada and View-Wannarot as the ring, a love story tumultuous when Wong Waen, a young woman who dreams of getting married, has a good lover But instead of getting a good groom Instead, she meets the groom's 18 crowns, who makes her in debt because of "love" until she has to pay for Jesada, the craziest creditor. The ring is responsible for all debts. by becoming an employee of Jesada For as long as 6 years !!