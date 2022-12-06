Not Available

From the creators of MTV's The Real World and Road Rules, Fox - the network that brought us Temptation Island - brings us the hottest new reality show on TV, Love Cruise: The Maiden Voyage , a mix of Survivor, Temptation Island and The Love Boat. 16 singles, 8 men and 8 women, put together on a boat, sailing through the Caribbean waters in the way to Aruba, to play a seduction game where only one couple will put their hands on a handsome 200,000 dollars reward and get to travel around the world. If they're lucky enough, they might even find the love of their lives. Every 48 hours the couples are switched, and at the end of these 48 hours each group has to vote one person from the opposite sex out of the boat, who is sent to "Loser Island" (Aruba) until the last couple is defined. From time to time, the couples will compete among them for "the switch card". The person that gets the switch card has the power to change someone who was voted off the boat for another that was not.