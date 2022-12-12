Love drama 10 wheels. Wait for 10 o'clock.

Not Available

Get ready for fun, fun, fun from 10 wheeler truck drivers who are ready to deliver happiness to your home. Channel One 31 sends Isan style luk thung drama, Love 10 Wheels, waiting for 10 o'clock , talking about the business of trucks or ten-wheeled vehicles, with the extreme differences of Phra Nang "Pandin" (Toom Tam-Yuttana), a young man in front of a gang of ten wheels and Mor Lee (Nat-Aniphon), a city girl, lives a high-class lifestyle. Be the latest designer Led by a team of skilled organizers Banana with quality actors to join in creating a colorful screen Love ten wheels. Wait for ten o'clock, starring. Ar-Anatphon, Nek Narupon, Mintra Inthira, Ek-Thanachot, Shogun Santanapanich, Taen-Ratree, Poifai Malaiporn, Muay-Asana, Nu Kanik-Sanghom, Juno Thitiphon, Noolek-Aruedee, Mod-Naranat, etc. Directed by Ron Banchongsang Love 10 wheels. Wait for 10 o'clock. It's the story of Molly (Nat-Aniphon),