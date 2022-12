Not Available

The famous singer Dalia (Maggie Bou Ghosn) marries a wealthy businessman (Wajih Saqr), but her life is filled with many problems and marital disputes, so she tries to save her life without success. And if the poor young man Samer (Carlos Azar) enters her life out of coincidence, as Dalia tries to help him at the beginning of the road .... So who of them will help the other in his life?