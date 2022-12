Not Available

Documentary series based in two brothels just outside the city limits of Carson City, Nevada; The Moonlight Bunny Ranch and Madam Kitty's Cathouse. Nevada is the only state where prostitution is legal. This series challenges the prejudices associated with prostitution. There are no drugs and dark streets. These working girls are hip and glamorous.They live in the desert, under bright blue skies and work in air-conditioned parlours.