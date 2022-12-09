Not Available

Love Frequency 37.2

  • Drama
  • Romance

The temperature of 37.2 degrees Celsius is when the body is most suited to fall in love. And at the pirated radio frequency of 37.2, a man known as DJ Captain (Yoon Gun) hosts an underground show called “Pirates Radio,” where listeners call in to get all kinds of advice about love and relationships. With a Ph.D. in psychology, DJ Captain is more than qualified to dispense the advice he gives about a particular relationship in each episode, but what kind of secrets is he keeping about his own personal life?

