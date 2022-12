Not Available

What is the LOVE GAME? If you can pass the ultimate challenge regarding love, you will receive 100 million yen. And you don't have to risk anything! However, there has never been one successful player... Himuro Sae is the beautiful but mysterious "dealer" of this game. The challenges she presents to the contestants, who are constantly monitored, include tasks such as "get your wife to sign divorce papers within 8 hours" and "steal your friend's boyfriend within 3 days."