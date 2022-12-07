Not Available

Cupid's arrow strikes as Oxygen debuts the new original series "Love Games: Bad Girls Need Love Too" -- a spin-off of the hit reality series "Bad Girls Club." The dating competition series, "Love Games" features three former "Bad Girls Club" stars -- Amber (season three), Kendra (season four) and Sarah (season three) vying for the man of their dreams. The ladies bring their feisty ways back to the airwaves in search of love from a pool of 13 eligible suitors. Comedian Bret Ernst ("Wild West Comedy Show") hosts the eight one-hour episode series. Each week Amber, Kendra and Sarah, have the group of bachelors competing for their attention in a series of off-the-wall challenges and entertaining group dates. The girls must try to put their bad aside in an attempt to work together to narrow the field and identify the guy that's most ideal for them. The men that don't catch their eye and win their heart are eliminated weekly. The games get steamy as the men try to woo the ladies with an array of alluring talents ranging from romantic serenades to impressing the girls with their cooking prowess and physical stamina during a lively beach challenge. In the end, only one Bad Girl and her beau will be left standing.