Love Generation

  • Romance
  • Drama

Love Generation as the title suggests, revolves around the relationship of the two leading protagonists, Katagiri Teppei and Uesugi Riko, who begin their relationship as squabbling colleagues before falling in love. Katagiri Teppei is a talented designer and very popular among women. Unfortunately, Teppei, who despises mediocrity, is forced to move to the sales department for his egocentric behavior.

Cast

Takuya KimuraKatagiri Teppei
Takako MatsuUesugi Riko
Norika FujiwaraTakagi Erika
Masaaki UchinoKatagiri Soichiro
Junna RisaMizuhara Sanae
Yôko MoriguchiShiroishi Nami

