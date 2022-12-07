Not Available

Love Generation as the title suggests, revolves around the relationship of the two leading protagonists, Katagiri Teppei and Uesugi Riko, who begin their relationship as squabbling colleagues before falling in love. Katagiri Teppei is a talented designer and very popular among women. Unfortunately, Teppei, who despises mediocrity, is forced to move to the sales department for his egocentric behavior.