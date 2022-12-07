Love Get Chu: Miracle Seiyuu Hakusho

Not Available

Five girls came to a training school to become voice actresses holding each thought in her mind. Momoko - she wanted to be a voice actress to meet her favorite voice actor. Rinka - she is an armature voice actress, but she didn’t have special purpose to become voice actress Yurika - she likes anime very much Tsubasa - she was a girl in love, and acted only as a boy. Amane - she found a deadlock as a actress and tried to find another way. They managed to get over the difficulty to become voice actress although they couldn’t perform as main characters yet. There is a love romance with a boy works for an anime company, and you can catch a glimpse of situations of anime industries.