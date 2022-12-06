Not Available

Love Hina

  • Animation
  • Comedy
  • Romance

Director

Yoshiaki Iwasaki

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Bandai

Keitaro and his childhood sweetheart make a promise to be accepted at and to meet each other at the prestigous Toudai University before she moved out of his life. About a decade later, Keitaro has become an artist and a daydreamer, having ranked 27th from the last in the national practice exam. When his grandmother leaves the all-girls dormitory, he becomes the residential manager and soon meets up with two Todai applicants who may have been that sweetheart, since he`s forgotten her name. Then there the other tenants like young Shinobu who was in despair until Keitaro helped her, Motoko the swordsmaster who sees men as evil distractions, Su Kaolo the genius child inventor and the sneaky Kitsune.

Cast

Yui HorieNaru Narusegawa
Megumi HayashibaraHaruka Urashima
Yuu AsakawaMotoko Aoyama
Junko NodaMitsune Konno
Yūji UedaKeitarô Urashima
Kaolla Suu

