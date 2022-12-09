Not Available

This is a story of the love and success of Soon Jin who is poor, but always optimistic about her life. Soon Jin’s story will remind the viewers that true happiness depends on one’s mindset. It also shows us the great power of love. Combining the good qualities of both Italian and Korean dishes, a character finds success in the restaurant business and even expands the business abroad. Through Soon Jin’s family, the drama also emphasizes the importance of family in our lives. Unlike a typical Cinderella story, the viewer will witness Soon Jin using her every effort to become the best.