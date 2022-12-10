Love in Between

Not Available

In the dark times of the martial arts world amidst turbulent mountains and rivers, Zuo Qing Ci is a young man who comes out of seclusion in search of a lost treasure of the imperial courts. Along the way, he encounters the bandit Fei Kou Er who wears a disguise. Zuo Qing Ci is the son of a marquis who hides his noble roots to travel in Jianghu as a physician. He is searching for the missing scroll of the mountain river painting, a precious treasure that belongs to the imperial courts. He meets a bandit who goes by the name Fek Kou Er. Her background is a mystery and she wears a disguise as she goes on a mission to save her master. When it is revealed that she is actually Sun Yunluo, the young miss of the Zhengyang palace, she becomes a target of attacks. Zuo Qing Ci does not hesitate to save her even if it means being caught in the chaos.