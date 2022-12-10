Not Available

Love in Between

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

In the dark times of the martial arts world amidst turbulent mountains and rivers, Zuo Qing Ci is a young man who comes out of seclusion in search of a lost treasure of the imperial courts. Along the way, he encounters the bandit Fei Kou Er who wears a disguise. Zuo Qing Ci is the son of a marquis who hides his noble roots to travel in Jianghu as a physician. He is searching for the missing scroll of the mountain river painting, a precious treasure that belongs to the imperial courts. He meets a bandit who goes by the name Fek Kou Er. Her background is a mystery and she wears a disguise as she goes on a mission to save her master. When it is revealed that she is actually Sun Yunluo, the young miss of the Zhengyang palace, she becomes a target of attacks. Zuo Qing Ci does not hesitate to save her even if it means being caught in the chaos.

Cast

View Full Cast >

Images