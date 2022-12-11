Love In Han Yuan

Not Available

A story about a socialite in Shanghai whose family falls to ruin and starts on a journey to become a spy. Lu Han Zhi's fate is intertwined between two men from opposing sides of a war. Gao Chen who appears to be a traitor to his country is actually a Communist spy. Han Shou Min who appears to be a patriot and used to be a top spy of the Kuomindang is treading on a path of no return after being betrayed by his own comrades. Caught in a dangerous and increasingly complication situation, Lu Han Zhi grows from a mere socialite to an impassioned revolutionary.