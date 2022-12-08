Love in the City

Not Available

Kiyah, Bershan, Chenoa and Tiffany have known each other for over ten years, and are constant sources of inspiration, support, competition and companionship to one another. Kiyah, an ambitious and successful celebrity hair stylist, is the link who brought the four friends together, and New York City's legendary Harlem neighborhood is where the quartet come together on a regular basis – over drinks, lunches, dinners, you name it. Two are married, two are single, and all are strong and fiercely independent women who believe in living out their dreams and not letting anyone or anything get in their way. Through the group's adventures, misadventures, romances, successes and life-altering struggles, they may not always see eye-to-eye, but when push comes to shove, they are there for each other with solid and unwavering support as they each face their own unique challenges and triumphs.