NBC today announced that its new adventure-dating series "Love in the Wild" will premiere on Wednesday, June 29 (10-11 p.m. ET). "Love in the Wild" will put relationships to the ultimate test. Produced by Endemol USA and hosted by Darren McMullen (Australian "Minute to Win It"), 10 single men and 10 single women, all looking for love, will experience a romantic adventure unlike anything they could have ever imagined. These singles have tried it all - speed-dating, blind-dating, Internet dating -- and now, they're headed deep into the remote jungles of Costa Rica to see if they can find that special someone they've been looking for.