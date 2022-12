Not Available

"Love, Inc." is about a woman who helps guys meet women by acting as a go-between in social situations -- an apparently burgeoning business in the matchmaking world, according to several recent newspaper and magazine trend stories. This being TV, the lead character's own love life is a mess. "Late Night with Conan O'Brien" vet Andrew Secunda wrote the pilot, and Adam Chase ("Friends"), Warren Littlefield, Mark Burg and Oren Koules will executive produce it.