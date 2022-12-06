Not Available

"Love is a Four Letter Word" follows the everyday dramas of a group of young people living and working in an inner-city pub run by Angus and his girlfriend Albee. They are having the best and worst time of their lives, and while they try to keep the worst at arm's length, sometimes their arms aren't quite long enough. Nominated: 2001 AFI Award for Best Actress & Best Episode; 2001 Open Craft Award for Best Television Drama; 2002 Logie most Outstanding Drama Series & Most Outstanding Actress