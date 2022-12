Not Available

A story about love and fighting for justice follows the quarrelsome pair of Tan Ling Yin and Tang Tian Yuan. Tang Ling Yin is the quirky daughter of a wealthy family whose life becomes entangled with county magistrate Tang Tian Yuan. He is sought after by many for being handsome, well-mannered and having an impressive family background. The two start off on the wrong foot yet eventually join hands to solve a case.