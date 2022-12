Not Available

Is there really such a thing as love at first date? 'Love Is Blind', a Dekkoo-original series, is going to find out! Each episode introduces two sexy gay singles, both looking for love, then sends them on a zany, unpredictable, and totally blind first date. Best of all, we take you along for the ride. You'll get a voyeuristic peak into their day-long courtship and watch as these men turn each other on—and sometimes turn on each other.