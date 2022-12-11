Love is in the Air

Not Available

Two years have passed since white collar worker Jiang Yi Yi and her first love Chu Tian Qi broke up. Even though Yi Yi pretends to not be affected anymore, she still can’t forget him. Then she meets the trainee guardian Fang Mu Ye from the Guardian Tribe, with whom she ends up living together. Mu Ye’s supernatural powers add a lot of fun to Yi Yi’s life, making her gradually forgetTian Qi and focus on her dream of becoming an inventor again. The two become a bickering couple, however, a crazy scientist, who’s looking for a study object, appears.