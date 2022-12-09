Not Available

Love Island will see a stunning cast engage in the ultimate game of love, as they land in a sunshine paradise in search of passion and romance. Each of the glamorous members of the public will live like celebrities in a luxury villa, but in order to stay there, they will not only have to win over the hearts of each other, but also the hearts of the public. Can true love win out on Love Island or is it all a game? Caroline Flack, introduces us to the cast of hot, young singles who have come looking for a summer of love and romance. The winners will leave the island with £50,000 in six weeks’ time but to get their hands on it the singles will need to go the distance.