Love Island: What Happened Next celebrates some of the amazing Islanders who have appeared on the nation’s favourite dating show over the past five years, and provides a catch up on their lives since leaving the famous villa. Narrated by Iain Stirling, the three-part series lets viewers check in on the couples who fell head over heels on the Isle of Love and whose romances are still going strong back on home ground. There will also be reunions for those Islanders who have found themselves single once more, to catch up on the latest gossip and share their experiences. Plus, the Islanders will cringe and hopefully credit themselves as they watch back and relive some of the most memorable moments from Series 1 to 6.