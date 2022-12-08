Not Available

It all started when Zha Mei Le was just a little girl; she was care free and not really bright. She overheard her parents agreeing to a divorce and deciding which child should stay with who, both of them didn't want Mei Le, so Mei Le decided to change that. She started doing her best at everything, being well behaved, caring, obedient and even smart! She had tons of certificates, everyone enjoyed to be with her at work, and her boss just admired her hard work. That's how she even met her boyfriend Han Yi Feng; through her kind and caring soul, even his family loved her.. except his brother, Han Yi Lei. Kind heart-ed Mei Le, was just doing a favor that her boyfriend asked: to pick Yi Lei at the airport, and right from the start, the two of them disliked each other. But on the other hand, Mei Le was also trying really hard to fulfill her boyfriend's dream of owning a bakery. But when she finds out the her relationship with Yi Feng, isn't as pure as she thought it was, she finds her self with his brother! See how this drama unfolds, when things begin to heat up! Find Out on Love Keeps Going!