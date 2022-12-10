Love & Law

Not Available

Woo Lee-kyung worked at a major law firm as a secretary when she fell head-over-heels in love with Byun-hyuk, a rising star attorney in the firm. They fell madly in love with each other and ended up living together for three years. However, one day, Byun-hyuk decided to leave her, and all she had left were his law school books. The despaired Lee-kyung studied day and night with Byun-hyuk’s books, and soon passed the bar exam herself. Lee-kyung ends up opening her own tiny office with no employees. Her first task is to represent Han Min-kook, who winds up in a huge divorce lawsuit that could cost him an incredible sum of $100 million dollars. This case also lands Lee-kyung in a funny, cute tale of romance. Meanwhile, the story takes an odd twist when it is discovered that Han Min-kook’s ex-wife, Lee Ae-ri, is Lee-kyung’s good friend, and the lawyer representing Ae-ri is none other than Byun-hyuk himself. At the end of the day, Lee-kyung is left with the challenge of facing a showdown with her friend, Ae-ri, as well as her first love, Byun-hyuk.