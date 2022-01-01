Not Available

Real Romance Love Letter (리얼 로망스 연애편지) was a South Korean comedic reality show airing on SBS, in which celebrities played games in an attempt to impress a member of the opposite sex. It ran for three seasons and was hosted by Kang Ho-dong. During season 1, several male celebrities all competed to be chosen by a single female celebrity in each episode. In seasons 2 and 3, multiple males and females appeared and attempted to impress each other. The show came to a close on October 28, 2006.