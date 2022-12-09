Not Available

In every episode of "Love, Lust or Run," women with major fashion issues turn to style guru Stacy London for help in turning their over-the-top looks from disaster to "Damn, girl!" Stacy shows them the impact their fashion choices are making on their day-to-day life and perception by asking random strangers to rate their style as "Love," "Lust," or "Run." Each woman will have to strip off her hair extensions, wild clothes and outrageous makeup to start from scratch. Once they are a blank slate, Stacy will guide these women through a transformative makeunder, changing each woman’s look and, just maybe, her life! Based on the BBC show "Snog, Marry, Avoid".