Love & Money

Not Available

"Swoosie Kurtz, David Ogden Stiers, Paget Brewster, Brian Doyle Murray, Brian Van Holt, Judy Greer, and John Livingston star in this ensemble comedy about romance in a swanky New York City apartment tower. The building's earnest young handyman, who lives in the basement, loves the shy heiress who lives in the penthouse. Separating this couple, more than just 20 stories of plush co-ops, is a slew of oddball relatives and millions of dollars in social prestige." "Eamon Roach (Van Holt) is the building's cellar-dwelling superintendent, who rooms with his dad, Finn (Murray), the doorman. Allison Conklin (Brewster), his heartthrob, is a kindergarten teacher who resides high above with her father, the belligerent billionaire Nicholas Conklin (Stiers), and her champagne-swilling mom, Effie (Kurtz). Allison's hilarious family includes her empty-headed sister, Puff (Greer), and her sarcastic younger brother, Nicky (Livingston)." (CBS press release) This low-key spin on Upstairs, Downs