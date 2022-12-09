Life can be reversed! "Love Needs a Miracle" is not a simple trendy drama but a stylish human success story that aims to realistically yet amusingly illustrate the life of its heroin Cha Bong-shim (Kim Won-Hie), who, despite her tough surroundings, tries to find her ideal self by making courageous decisions rather than depending on a man for her life. In this regard, Cha Bong-shim will become an icon of hope for everyone who dreams of "the reversal of life" while representing all the women leading their lives in the 21st century.
View Full Cast >