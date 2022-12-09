Not Available

Life can be reversed! "Love Needs a Miracle" is not a simple trendy drama but a stylish human success story that aims to realistically yet amusingly illustrate the life of its heroin Cha Bong-shim (Kim Won-Hie), who, despite her tough surroundings, tries to find her ideal self by making courageous decisions rather than depending on a man for her life. In this regard, Cha Bong-shim will become an icon of hope for everyone who dreams of "the reversal of life" while representing all the women leading their lives in the 21st century.