Not Available

Yang Yi Ru is a workaholic mother hen. Her family and friends decided to pull a prank on her to slow her down. They coned her into believing she only had six months to live, then they packed her off to a vacation spot to clear her mind. She spent her first day on a sunny beach lamenting to a stranger that she wished she had the time to meet Mr. Right, get married and have kids. Unknown to her, the stranger was a man from her past who was in love with her when they met years ago. He proposed to her the next day. And, she married him. But when the prank was revealed, her new husband felt cheated and unleashed his wrath on her.