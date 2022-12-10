Love of Aurora

Not Available

It tells the love story between acting student Han Xing Zi and the heir of a media group, Li Jun Tai. Xing Zi is a gifted young aspiring actress whose dream is to spread love and hope to the world through her acting. To make this dream come true, she goes to study abroad in America and performs on all kinds of big and small stages, always putting her whole heart into her roles. There she meets the young rebel Jun Tai, who came to America to escape from the strings of his strict family.