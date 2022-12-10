Love Once Again

Not Available

Zeynep gets married to a man whom her family does not approve and goes to the U.S.A to live there. She gives a birth to a baby boy but when her marriage does not go well she decides to return to Turkey as devastated. Fatih, on the other hand, comes from a rich family and goes to the U.S.A. to study. But, he does not find what he has expected and decides to go back to Turkey. These two people from different backgrounds come across to each other at the same flight to Turkey. They make a marriage agreement on the flight. Fatih wants Zeynep to pretend his wife because his family forces him to get married to Irem. He wants his freedom back. Zeynep, on the other hand, does not want to ask help from her family so, she accepts Fatih’s offer.