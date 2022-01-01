Not Available

Love or Bread is a 2008 Taiwanese drama starring Joe Cheng and Ariel Lin. It was produced by Gala Television and driected by Lin He Long. This marks the third drama that Cheng and Lin have co-starred together, after It Started With a Kiss in 2005 and its sequel They Kiss Again in 2007. It was first broadcast in Taiwan on free-to-air China Television from 16 November 2008 to 8 February 2009, every Sunday at 22:00 and cable TV GTV Variety Show/CH 28 on 22 November 2008 to 14 February 2009, every Saturday at 21:30.